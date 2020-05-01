Coronavirus

What's a 'social distancing machine?' This man has created it

TORONTO (KTRK) -- We all know how hard it can be to stay exactly six-feet away from people.

So, a Canadian man built a social distancing machine to prove how difficult it can be.

He connected a massive loop to his body and walked around Toronto bumping into just about everything.

The only solution to walking down the sidewalks, was to walk on the street or turn the hoop horizontally.

The man said the experiment proved how hard it is to social distance in public, but he believes it can still be achieved.
