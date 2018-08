Proteins : Think meats, seafood and nuts

Fats and oils : Includes butter, olive oil and avocado

For sweets, you should opt for fruits in the berry family

Refined fats, like margarine

Grains, carbs and potatoes

Sugar and large fruits

You've likely heard of the Keto diet, but many of us don't know what it is.The popular diet is low in carbs and high in fat, which can force your body to burn fat instead of sugar.So what's on the Keto diet, and what should you avoid?Here's what you can eat on the Keto diet:Here's what you cannot eat on a Keto diet: