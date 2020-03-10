What we know about the 12 coronavirus cases in Houston-area

TOTAL CASES:
Harris County (2 confirmed, 2 presumptive):
- Man who recently traveled on Egyptian river cruise, case confirmed by the CDC
- Woman recently traveled on Egyptian river cruise, case confirmed by the CDC
- Man in his 60s or 70s who recently traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
- Woman in her 60s or 70s who recently traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
Houston (1 confirmed, 1 presumptive):
- Man in his 60s or 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
- Woman in her 60s or 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, case confirmed by the CDC
Fort Bend County (6 presumptive):
- Man in his 70s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
- Woman in her 60s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
- Woman in her 60s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
- Man in his 70s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
- Man in his 70s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
- Woman in her 60s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
CITY OF HOUSTON:
On March 5, a man between 60 and 70-years-old, who was experiencing mild symptoms, self-quarantined himself at home.
The following day, a woman between 60 to 70-years-old was hospitalized and in stable condition.
HARRIS COUNTY CASES:
The first cases announced on March 5 were a man and woman in an unincorporated area of northwest Harris County. Their ages are unknown.
The following day, a man between 60 and 70-years-old tested positive for the virus in the unincorporated area of northwest Harris County, according to officials.
The Harris County Public Health announced another presumptive positive coronavirus case in the county on March 8.
The 60 to 70-year-old female is the 12th coronavirus case in the Houston-area, and third in Harris County.
Like the rest of the known cases, the woman recently traveled on the M.S. A'sara Nile River cruise in Egypt. Officials say the woman is in stable condition and is quarantined.
FORT BEND COUNTY CASES:
Fort Bend County Health & Human Services were investigating an additional three travel-related cases of the coronavirus.
On Sunday, health officials said three presumptive positive cases came back concerning two men in their 70s and a woman in her 60s, who had recently been abroad.
The cases are as follows:
- A man in his 70s who was symptomatic, hospitalized and discharged in good condition to isolation at home.
- A man in his 70s who had a one day fever, which was resolved. He is in isolation at home.
- A woman in her 60s who had mild symptoms which have resolved. She is in isolation at home.
This brought the total to six presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County.
Officials said the three latest cases are associated with a group of travelers who recently traveled to Egypt on a river cruise.
The health department said it's working to identify anyone who has been in close contact with the three individuals.
Health officials are asking anyone who recently traveled to Egypt and took a Nile River cruise to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days and to contact a local health department.
They specifically say any passengers who traveled on the M.S. A'sara cruise traveling to and from Aswan, Egypt between Feb. 12 and March 5, 2020, may have been exposed to COVID-19.
