Health & Fitness

Labor attorney outlines what to do if you're concerned about work conditions tied to the coronavirus pandemic

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're still working, and feeling unsafe, ABC13 spoke with a labor attorney to find out what you should do.

We chatted with labor attorney David Quan to find out what employees should do if they're concerned about their work environment.

"Bring it up to your management of your employer," Quan explained. "Make sure they're aware of the situation and how you're feeling so they can at least have a chance to respond and correct the situation."

Quan said to document the conditions in your workplace by taking photos or videos.

Also, show management CDC recommendations if they're not being followed. If nothing changes, Quan said you can contact OSHA, but you'll need to be patient because the agency is overwhelmed.

"The more substantiated claim that you submit to OSHA is going to get more attention," Quan said. "They will have to start making priorities because they're getting so many concerns raised to them."

If you quit your job because you're afraid, you may not be able to get benefits, according to Quan. This is why he says if you are worried, don't be afraid to share your concerns.

"Be very candid about your concerns to your employer," Quan said. "I think we need to assume an employer doesn't want to endanger any of its employees."

RELATED: All Hobby Lobby stores closed, workers furloughed until further notice

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonemploymentcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakjobsworkplacecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber alert issued for missing New Braunfels girl
Saturday starts off cool and wet
You may have to wait in line to enter grocery stores
Train crashes into stalled car, tow truck in southwest Houston
ABC13's Morning News for April 4, 2020
Trump fires watchdog who handled Ukraine complaint
What small businesses need to know during COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Connect with your favorite news team
Hackers use racial slurs in university Zoom class
Nurse attacked as man accuses her of trying to spread COVID-19
Dr. Peter Hotez says the worst is yet to come
P!nk reveals she had coronavirus, donates $1M to relief efforts
More TOP STORIES News