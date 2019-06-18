Health & Fitness

Texas beaches are tested for bacteria levels for your safety

By
Your next trip to the beach could potentially make you sick if you're not aware of the potential health hazards lurking in the water.

Beaches across the Texas coast are constantly being monitored for elevated levels of bacteria that have the potential to make you sick. Fecal bacteria lurking in beach water can become quite a problem if there is too much of it.

TexasBeachWatch.com constantly monitors the fecal bacteria levels and posts updates to their website. Green is good, yellow is moderate and red can pose a high risk for infection and possible health problems for some.

"It can cause a high fever and GI problems or severe diarrhea. That's some of the things we look for," explained Dr. Ben Bobrow, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGovern Medical School at UT Health.

The advice to beachgoers is that conditions are constantly changing so be sure to check the website before heading to the water. Beachgoers with open cuts or sores, especially those with pre-existing conditions or compromised immune systems, should avoid swimming or check with their doctor first.

People who suffer cuts while in natural bodies of water anywhere should immediately leave the water, thoroughly clean the wound and do not return until the wound heals. It's important to keep an eye on the area for infection or swelling. If either occur, medical attention should be obtained immediately.

