We've seen a lot of changes during the pandemic, but would you keep some of them?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Which COVID-19 restrictions do you want to stay?The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects mass vaccination by the fall, and medical experts say we could see the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions. Some people are already speaking up loud and clear about which ones they'd like to stick around.From hand sanitizing stations at every store entry and exit, to booze to go and six feet markers remaining at grocery stores, people hope some COVID-19 precautions remain in place at various businesses.ABC13 asked people about their top picks and got even more responses about working from home, shields at checkout registers, contactless pickup and delivery options, curbside at restaurants and some even want face mask requirements to stay in place.According to medical experts, it's all about balance and your own personal risk tolerance."The question is how far do you go once we all get vaccinated or majority of our population is vaccinated?" said Dr. Donnie Aga with Kelsey Seybold Clinic. "If you're young and healthy and you like to be in close contact because that's your personality, then you may continue to do that. But if you have health conditions or you are elderly, then you should probably continue the social distancing. You know, six feet away, especially from people you don't know or you don't know if they are sick."Aga says there are some post-pandemic medical best-practices that are non-negotiable."We're even taught as children to make sure you wash your hands, so handwashing and sanitation stations I think definitely going forward are here to stay," said Aga.