HEALTH & FITNESS

Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus in Harris and Montgomery Counties

EMBED </>More Videos

How can you protect yourself from mosquitoes? (KTRK)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
While many families are spending time in the sun this summer, health experts are warning people to take precautions against mosquito bites.

On Thursday, the Montgomery County Mosquito Abatement team confirmed they have seen a spike in positive mosquito samples, from two in early June to 38. Twenty-eight of those positive samples were found in The Woodlands.

Montgomery County residents are advised to avoid outdoor activities during scheduled treatment hours.

Harris County Health and Human Services told Eyewitness News that they have had three positive mosquito samples so far this summer. Those positive samples were found in the 77338, 77087, and 77026 zip codes.

In Harris County, trucks are sent out in the overnight hours to spray, when the West Nile mosquito is most active.

Brazoria County and Fort Bend County have not reported any positive samples.

To protect yourself from mosquito bites, use insect repellent, wear long sleeve shirts and eliminate standing water.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include:
  • High fever
  • Headache
  • Neck stiffness
  • Tremors
  • Convulsions
  • Muscle weakness
  • Vision loss, and
  • Numbness

People with certain medical conditions and the elderly are more at risk.

Recovery may take several weeks or months.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthwest nile virusmosquitoMontgomery CountyHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Hospital turns cleft patients into photo models
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News