MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --While many families are spending time in the sun this summer, health experts are warning people to take precautions against mosquito bites.
On Thursday, the Montgomery County Mosquito Abatement team confirmed they have seen a spike in positive mosquito samples, from two in early June to 38. Twenty-eight of those positive samples were found in The Woodlands.
Montgomery County residents are advised to avoid outdoor activities during scheduled treatment hours.
Harris County Health and Human Services told Eyewitness News that they have had three positive mosquito samples so far this summer. Those positive samples were found in the 77338, 77087, and 77026 zip codes.
In Harris County, trucks are sent out in the overnight hours to spray, when the West Nile mosquito is most active.
Brazoria County and Fort Bend County have not reported any positive samples.
To protect yourself from mosquito bites, use insect repellent, wear long sleeve shirts and eliminate standing water.
Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include:
- High fever
- Headache
- Neck stiffness
- Tremors
- Convulsions
- Muscle weakness
- Vision loss, and
- Numbness
People with certain medical conditions and the elderly are more at risk.
Recovery may take several weeks or months.