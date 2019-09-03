Health & Fitness

Doctors say watching scary movies can increase heart rate, blood flow and adrenaline

By ABC7.com staff
The Halloween season isn't too far off and that means plenty of frights and scares. But what do things like scary movies do to your body?

Cardiologist Dr. Regis Fernandes at the Mayo Clinic says when you get spooked, your heart rate increases, your blood flows faster to your muscles and your adrenaline spikes.

It's similar to the fight-or-flight instinct - or your body's response to exercise.

Dr. Fernandes says watching scary movies is unlikely to hurt healthy people, but you shouldn't trade in your gym membership for films.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmoviesheart health
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Watching scary movies can provide similar benefits to exercise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
People with gun demand Popeyes chicken sandwiches
5-year-old girl's decaying body found hidden in closet: Police
Pasadena shelter 'devastated' after puppy dies in hot van: mayor
Tropical low in Gulf could bring a few showers Tuesday
Target and Walmart offering deals for old car seats
14-year-old confesses to killing all 5 family members in home
Simone Biles breaks silence in brother's triple murder indictment
Show More
Florida woman wraps home in plastic ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Woman shelters 97 dogs as Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas
Digital Deal of the Day
Houston pastor injured in ambush hopes to make difference
'Harry Potter' books banned from Catholic school library
More TOP STORIES News