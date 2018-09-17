HOUSE CALLS

This "House Call" will touch on new developments in stem cell research and the potential of stem cells to test new drugs, treat injured or diseased organs, and more!

In an effort to educate the city on a variety of health topics, Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston has teamed up with UTHealth to bring you health-related House Calls! Throughout the next several months, a series of live web chats, hosted at local Mercedes Benz dealerships, will touch on different health categories that concern the surrounding communities. You can join the conversation by submitting your questions and monitoring the web chats as they commence.
Live Web Chat: October 11, 6:30pm on abc13.com
Topic: Stem Cells
Host: Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway

This "House Call" will touch on new developments in stem cell research and the potential of stem cells to test new drugs, treat injured or diseased organs, and more! To learn more about Stem Cells, Click Here.

MEET THE HOUSE CALL HEALTH EXPERTS
Brian R. Davis, PhD
Davis is the C. Harold and Lorine G. Wallace Distinguished University Chair, director of the Center for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine and associate professor of molecular medicine in the Brown Foundation Institute of Molecular Medicine at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). He also is a member of Genetics and Epigenetics Program and Immunology Program at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center UTHealth Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.



