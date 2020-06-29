WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner, fire chief address COVID-19 enforcement efforts

Young people should not be used as the scapegoat for the surge of Covid 19 cases in Texas. There is enough blame to go around. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 28, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner and other local officials are addressing the current coronavirus numbers and the fire department's efforts to enforce the new face mask order and business shutdowns in a news conference on Monday.Turner will be joined by Fire Chief Samuel Peña who will discuss his team's efforts to enforce COVID-19 precautions.The news conference comes after bars remained open over the weekend despite the new order Gov. Greg Abbott issued Friday, requiring their shutdown."Currently, the surge in COVID-19 cases in Houston is serious and real," Turner said last week.Last week, the city's positivity rate jumped from three percent to 11 percent, the hospital rates increased, ICU numbers increased, and the number of young people testing positive for COVID-19 also increased.Recently, much of the blame has been placed on the younger generations as more young people test positive for the virus, but Turner tweeted the following Sunday afternoon.Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo also announced Sunday she will be self-quarantining after potential exposure to COVID-19.The new orders were issued Friday, requiring restaurants to hold capacity at 50% beginning Monday, but they can remain open for dine-in service.Turner said that businesses who do not follow Gov. Greg Abbott's new rules will be posted on the city's social media site and blasted on a huge board during news conferences if caught not following guidelines."For more businesses they need customers, they need people walking in their doors. People need to know who's being responsible," Turner said.Turner said the city of Houston added 879 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with eight additional deaths. The brings the city's total COVID-19 cases to 18,056.