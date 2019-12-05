Warning about calorie count in Starbucks holiday drinks

NEW YORK -- There is a warning about the calorie count in some popular holiday drinks from Starbucks.A British survey found a venti-sized caramel hot chocolate with whipped cream and oat milk at Starbucks contains the equivalent of 23 teaspoons of sugar and has 758 calories.The same-sized holiday flavored latte has approximately 14 teaspoons of sugar and 523 calories.By comparison, a 20oz soda generally contains 16 teaspoons of sugar.Starbucks suggests customers worried about sugar, order smaller drinks, request skim milk, and no whipped cream.