Health & Fitness

Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21

Walmart hiring 200 drivers to help Porterville and Sacramento distribution centers

NEW YORK -- Walmart said Wednesday that it will raise the minimum age for tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21 in an effort to combat tobacco sales to minors.

The world's largest retailer says the new rules will take effect in July, and will also include its Sam's Club warehouse stores.

Previously, its minimum purchase age was 18, aside from a number of states where the law required a minimum purchase age of 21.

Last month, drugstore operator Walgreens also said it would increase the minimum age for tobacco sales to 21.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesse cigarettesu.s. & worldcigaretteswalmart
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
Cinco Ranch home ransacked while owner was out of town
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Jewelry maker accused of pawning $1 million in stolen property
Spring family's Hawaiian vacation ends in deadly crash
Loose tire slams into Jeep on the highway: Video
Major hemp producer moving into Houston coffee factory
Show More
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Woman who claimed Sonic made her sick facing fraud charge
Couple hunting for seashells finds live Civil War shells
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Join 'Screech' for '90s themed pub crawl in downtown Houston
More TOP STORIES News