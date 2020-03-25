Coronavirus

Walmart to add sneeze guards to keep customers, workers safe from COVID-19

Walmart and Sam's Club are the latest grocery stores that are installing sneeze guards between their workers and customers.

Both grocery store chains are installing the guards at the pharmacy lanes and will install them at regular Walmart registers over the next two to three weeks.

Other local grocery stores, like HEB in Texas and Acme in the greater Philadelphia area, are taking similar measures

SEE ALSO:

H-E-B installs sneeze guards to help keep employees healthy
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronaviruscoronavirus texasu.s. & worldwalmart
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Ford shifts gears to make medical equipment during crisis
Spring breaker who partied despite warnings apologizes
Precinct 4 Constable Deputy quarantined
Texas ranks poorly in response to COVID-19 pandemic, study says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawmakers, White House reach deal on $2 trillion relief package
Stay Home - Work Safe order in effect for Houston, Harris Co.
7-year-old shot in stomach in southeast Houston
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Precinct 4 Constable Deputy quarantined
Texas ranks poorly in response to COVID-19 pandemic, study says
Record highs could fall in Houston this week
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
Spring breaker who partied despite warnings apologizes
Ford shifts gears to make medical equipment during crisis
22-year-old shot in face during argument in north Houston
Man shot after roadway altercation in north Houston
More TOP STORIES News