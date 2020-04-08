Walgreens worker in West University tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Walgreens in the West University area was shut down after one of its workers tested positive for COVID-19.The pharmacy chain confirmed to ABC13 the case involving an employee at the 5280 Buffalo Speedway location. The worker has not been present at the store since Sunday, April 5.The location was temporarily closed to disinfect the business. In addition, a Walgreens representative said workers who may have been at risk are being self-quarantined.The case was revealed in the midst of what top U.S. health officials are calling a "crucial next two weeks" in combating the coronavirus.Thethe public to avoid trips to the grocery store or pharmacy over this period.