Coronavirus

Walgreens worker in Houston being tested for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Walgreens store just off the Southwest Freeway was shut down temporarily as one of its workers awaits coronavirus test results.

The pharmacy chain confirmed to ABC13 an employee at the 5280 Buffalo Speedway location was being evaluated. The worker has not been present at the store since Sunday, April 5.

Out of an abundance of caution, the store said the location was temporarily closed to disinfect the business. In addition, a Walgreens representative said workers who may have been at risk are being self-quarantined.

The case was revealed in the midst of what top U.S. health officials are calling a "crucial next two weeks" in combating the coronavirus.

The U.S. surgeon general warned the public to avoid trips to the grocery store or pharmacy over this period.
