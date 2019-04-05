Health & Fitness

Walgreens admits it sold expired EpiPens

DENVER -- Walgreens is apologizing to a mother, after the chain admitted it sold expired EpiPens.

A woman in Colorado said her 11-year-old son's school nurse alerted her that his EpiPen expired last November. That's three months before she bought it.

Walgreens released a statement apologizing, saying the company has reviewed the process with pharmacy staff to prevent similar incidents from happening again.
