Coronavirus

All you need to know about the possible COVID-19 vaccine

By
Researchers are hoping to get a COVID-19 vaccine by 2021, and even that would be record time.

SEE RELATED STORY: Doctor says COVID-19 vaccine expected 3rd quarter of 2021

"The urgency of the matter cannot be understated," said Dr. Hana El Sahly, an associate professor at Baylor College of Medicine.

As researchers urgently work to develop a vaccine, previous research on the SARS and MERS vaccine was put to great use.

"I do think it shaved off some of the time. How much it shaved off, I can't estimate. But as soon as this hit, everyone hit the books on what happened with SARS and MERS and tried to apply some of those lessons here," said Dr. El Sahly.

Then the work began, and a number of vaccine candidates were created using a similar component.

"The virus has an outside protein called a spike protein, and all the vaccine candidates are based around the spike protein in one form or another. Either the whole spike protein or parts of it that induce neutralizing antibodies and the idea is to get the best immune response as possible," said Dr. Alan Barrett, the director of vaccine sciences at UTMB.

Now some vaccines have moved along in their testing phase, and are in phase three, where larger clinical trials are underway. Both the Baylor College of Medicine and UTMB are involved in clinical trials.

Dr. El Sahly said half the participants in the Moderna trial will take the vaccine and the other half will take a placebo.

"Every volunteer will be followed for up to two years per protocol, but the data will be analyzed at specific intervals in the clinical trial to have an earlier reading regarding what the vaccine safety and efficacy looks like," she said.

So they could see information from the data before the two-year trial is complete.

"We expect some people will end up with the disease, and they'll compare whether or not the placebo group has more disease than those getting the vaccine, and if they do get COVID how sick do they get," said Dr. Rick Rupp, a doctor with the UTMB clinical trial program.

The goal is to get several different vaccines.

"Everything we're doing at the moment is what we normally do to develop a vaccine. It's just we're squashing everything together at this warp speed, but we're not cutting corners. It's just everything is being put together to do it at the speed we can to get the data," said Barrett.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirus helpcoronavirusmedical researchclinical trialsdoctorscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Man faces eviction months after getting approved for rental help
Online learning available at daycares so parents can return to work
Memory T cells may protect some people from COVID-19
What COVID outpatients report as prolonged symptoms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area bars among 6 to have licenses suspended
Former Army CID agent to support Vanessa Guillen rally in D.C
Texas AG: Health officials can't preemptively close schools
More storms Wednesday and this weekend
Temporary medical marijuana sites open in Houston area
Unemployed Texans not yet required to search for work
Shocking video shows huge crowd at Chainsmokers concert
Show More
Deputy constables wrangle huge gator near Summerwood
COVID-19 deaths taking a devastating toll on nursing homes
Trump administration won't accept new DACA applications
Man faces eviction months after getting approved for rental help
Online learning available at daycares so parents can return to work
More TOP STORIES News