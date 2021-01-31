COVID-19 vaccination registration opens for Fort Bend County residents

George said the county received 12,000 doses Monday, but they are expecting regular shipments weekly since Fort Bend County has been designated as a hub.
Residents will need an appointment to be vaccinated. Currently, residents in group 1A and 1B can register online at www.fbchealth.org.
.@FortBendHealth received a shipment of vaccines from the state and have opened registration at https://t.co/mstEdYK9Nn for those in the 1A and 1B populations.— County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) February 2, 2021
For those that qualify, please sign up and schedule your appointment. pic.twitter.com/qzT8EMDqzN
Phase 1A includes medical workers and those living in nursing homes, and Phase 1B includes anyone who is 65 and older, or 16 and older with a chronic medical condition such as cancer, COPD, heart conditions, organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes.
According to county health officials, residents who are eligible and register online will receive a message after registering, alerting them that in the coming weeks, they will get an email saying when they can schedule their appointment.
Health officials hope this eases the registration process so residents don't have to wait on a call and can instead schedule their appointments at their own convenience.
In order to not crash their systems, health officials say the emails with personalized sign-up links will be sent in phases over the coming weeks.
Fort Bend County announced great news for residents who already received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
They announced the second Moderna doses are on their way to Fort Bend County, and residents will get a call or email with appointment details.
Officials noted that the calls will come from unknown or private numbers.
George also announced that the county hopes to open at least one vaccination location in each precinct in the future.
George recently told ABC13 that the county would be launching a COVID-19 distribution app.
George said the debut may happen as preparations are underway for new mega sites to administer the vaccine.
The app will allow residents of Fort Bend County to sign up for a vaccination appointment, George said. He said he hopes it'll streamline the process.
"Rather than you call or wait for it, you get an appointment that usually lasts for maybe five days, because people try in so many places," said George. "We don't want to multi-book people. That is why there is a shorter time frame."
This comes after both Harris and Galveston counties announced plans for a vaccine waitlist portal.
RELATED STORIES:
Harris County hopes to get 30K COVID-19 vaccine doses a week
Galveston Co. health officials announce vaccine waitlist to do away with 'cattle call'