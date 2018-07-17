HOUSE CALLS

UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston

In an effort to educate the city on a variety of health topics, Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston has teamed up with UTHealth to bring you health-related House Calls! Throughout the next several months, a series of live web chats, hosted at local Mercedes Benz dealerships, will touch on different health categories that concern the surrounding communities. You can join the conversation by submitting your questions and monitoring the web chats as they commence.
UtHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine

Join the Live Web Chat July 19, 6:30pm on abc13.com
Topic: Sports Medicine
Host: Mercedes-Benz of the Woodlands


This "House Call" will offer advice on how stay healthy as an athlete. Whether you're a professional or a weekend warrior, our experts will offer great practices and tips for keeping you at the top of your game! Also you can learn the symptoms of sports related injuries that can be hazardous to your health, like concussions. To learn more about sports medicine, Click Here.

Meet Our House Call Expert Speaker:

Walter R. Lowe, MD
Professor and Chair, Department of Orthopedic Surgery
Edward T. Smith Endowed Professor Chair
McGovern Medical School at UTHealth

UTHealth House Calls - Sports Medicine


