HOUSE CALLS

TODAY at 6:30pm - Nutrition Topic: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston

UTHealth House Calls
In an effort to educate the city on a variety of health topics, Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston has teamed up with UTHealth to bring you health-related House Calls! Throughout the next several months, a series of live web chats, hosted at local Mercedes Benz dealerships, will touch on different health categories that concern the surrounding communities. You can join the conversation by submitting your questions and monitoring the web chats as they commence.
Live Web Chat: TODAY - September 20, 6:30pm on abc13.com
Topic: Nutrition
Host: Mercedes-Benz of West Houston

This "House Call" will explain how your diet affects your overall health. Good nutrition is essential for immune systems, energy level and more! To learn more about Nutrition, Click Here.

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS BELOW:
EMBED More News Videos

UTHealth House Call - Sep 20

EMBED More News Videos

UTHealth House Calls - Nutrition

MEET THE HOUSE CALL HEALTH EXPERTS
Laura S. Moore, MEd, RD, LD
Director, Nourish Program
Michael and Susan Dell Center for Healthy Living
Dietetic Specialist
Department of Health Promotion & Behavioral Sciences
UTHealth School of Public Health


J. Wesley McWhorter, MS, RD, LD, CSCS
Nutritionist Supervisor
Michael and Susan Dell Center for Healthy Living
DrPH Student
Department of Health Promotion & Behavioral Sciences
UTHealth School of Public Health



SEE PREVIOUS HOUSE CALLS HERE





Star Motor Cars
7000 Old Katy Rd. Houston, TX 77024

(713) 868-6800

Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway
3900 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 489-2111

Mercedes-Benz of Houston North
17510 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090
(281) 305-8970

Mercedes-Benz of West Houston
1025 Hwy 6, Houston, TX 77079
(281) 492-5800
Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands
16917 Interstate 45 South, The Woodlands, TX 77385
(936) 206-7500

Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land
15625 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 207-1500

Mercedes Benz of Clear Lake
500 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573
(855) 720-4196
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthheart healthwomen and heart diseasehearthealthhouse calls
HOUSE CALLS
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston- Pediatric Health
SPONSORED: House Calls-Heart Health
More house calls
HEALTH & FITNESS
Girl who got visit from Drake, and then a heart, speaks out
ALERT: Your yogurt may have more sugar than a Coke
Parents, watch for 'Skeeter Syndrome' in your children
Zika virus could be key to treat brain cancer, UTMB says
More Health & Fitness