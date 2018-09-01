UtHealth House Calls: Influenza & The Heart

In an effort to educate the city on a variety of health topics, Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston is teaming up with UTHealth in 2019, to bring you health-related House Calls! A series of live web chats, hosted at local Mercedes Benz dealerships, will cover different health categories that concern the surrounding communities.
Topic: Influenza & The Heart
Host: Mercedes-Benz of Clear Lake
Date: October 10, 6:30pm
This "House Call" will touch on Heart Health! Learn how eating sleeping and even laughing can improve your heart and reduce the chance of heart attack. Also, get info on Influenza as we approach the dreaded Flu Season.
To learn more about Influenza & The Heart, Click Here
MEET THE HOUSE CALL HEALTH EXPERTS
Sean I. Savitz, MD
Professor, Frank M. Yatsu, MD Chair in Neurology, and Director, The Institute for Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases at UTHealth. He is an internationally recognized leader in the advancement of stroke care and research, including the field of stem cell therapy. As director of UTHealth's Institute for Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases, Savitz inspires collaboration among all six of the university's schools and its clinical partners to address stroke, a leading cause of death and disability worldwide.As director of UTHealth's Institute for Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases, Savitz inspires collaboration among all six of the university's schools and its clinical partners to address stroke, a leading cause of death and disability worldwide.
