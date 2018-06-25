HEALTH & FITNESS

US OKs marijuana-based prescription drug for seizures

U.S. health regulators have approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a milestone that could spur more research into a drug that remains illegal under federal law. (Shutterstock photo)

WASHINGTON --
U.S. health regulators have approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a milestone that could spur more research into a drug that remains illegal under federal law.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the medication from GW Pharmaceuticals on Monday to treat two rare forms of childhood epilepsy.


The strawberry-flavored syrup is a purified form of a chemical in the cannabis plant - but not the one that gets users high. It's not yet clear why the ingredient, known as CBD, reduces seizures in some people.

MAPS: Where is weed legal?

The British drugmaker studied the drug in more than 500 patients with hard-to-treat seizures, overcoming numerous legal hurdles to conducting research with cannabis.

FDA officials said the drug reduced seizures when combined with older epilepsy drugs.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
