US beefs up screening of travelers for new coronavirus from China

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
WASHINGTON -- U.S. health officials are expanding their checks of international travelers for signs of a worrisome new virus from China, even as they say the risk to Americans so far is very low.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said worry about the virus should not affect Americans' day-to-day lives. So far, there are five confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. and no sign they have spread the illness to those around them.

One of those cases is in the Chicago area, a woman in her 60s who had traveled to Wuhan in late December and returned to the U.S. on Jan. 13.

As a precaution, the U.S. is beefing up its checks on returning international travelers beyond the five airports initially announced, to encompass 20 entry points.

Chicago's O'Hare Airport began screening arriving passengers from China Wednesday amid growing concerns over the coronavirus spreading in China.

