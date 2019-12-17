Health & Fitness

Updated autism guidelines released by American Academy of Pediatrics

Autism affects one in every 59 children.

On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics updated their guidelines for the first time in 12 years.

The report focuses on early screening and intervention.

Along with pediatricians, it says parents play a big role in spotting and reporting early signs.

Autism spectrum disorder can be diagnosed as early as 18 months, but services can start before a formal diagnosis.

The guidelines also address the need to prepare adolescents for high school and adulthood.

The AAP recommends that pediatricians:

-Conduct developmental and behavioral surveillance during all well visits with children, developmental screening at the 9-, 18-, and 30-month visits, and standardized screening of patients for autism spectrum disorder at 18 and 24 months old.

-Help ensure that children with autism spectrum disorder are provided with evidence-based services to address social, academic and behavioral needs at home and school, with access to appropriate pediatric and mental health care, respite services and leisure activities.

-Engage with families and youth to plan a transition to the adult system of medical and behavioral care.

-Inform patients and families about the evidence for interventions, refer families for possible participation in clinical research and refer families to support organizations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckautismu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot on Facebook Live confronts shooter at sentencing
Devyn Holmes: Facebook Live shooting victim reaching milestones recovery
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Free tuition offered to Texas students at this university
Here's how high temperatures will get Tuesday
Truck hits I-10 E bridge and keeps going, leaving concrete on road
Fire rips through Mexican restaurant in NE Houston
Show More
Possible mercury detected at more W. Houston businesses
Video shows teen girl kidnapped in front of mom
NJ IHOP waitress surprised with $1,200 cash tip
'Happiest tears ever' as 9-year-old finishes three years of chemo: VIDEO
Police officer hospitalized after crash at Pasadena intersection
More TOP STORIES News