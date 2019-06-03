Health & Fitness

Up to 25 cups of coffee still safe for heart health, study says

A new study has found drinking up to 25 cups of coffee a day had no ill-effects on your arteries.

This most recently published study says drinking 25 cups a day is no worse on your arteries than drinking one cup a day.

The research was funded by the British Heart Foundation.

However, scientists in Australia found people who drank at least six cups of coffee daily were 22 percent more likely to develop heart disease than people who drank only one or two a day.

Professor Metin Avkiran, the British Heart Foundation's associate medical director, said the debate over coffee's impact on your health has been brewing for quite some time now.

"There are several conflicting studies saying different things about coffee, and it can be difficult to filter what we should believe and what we shouldn't," he said. "This research will hopefully put some of the media reports in perspective, as it rules out one of the potential detrimental effects of coffee on our arteries."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthstudycoffee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News