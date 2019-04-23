University of Houston student being treated for tuberculosis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston Health Department is investigating a case of tuberculosis at the University of Houston.According to UH, that student is no longer on campus.The health department alerted UH that the student was being evaluated for TB and is undergoing medical treatment away from campus and no longer a risk to others.An email was sent Tuesday to faculty, staff and students about the TB case.The health department has not identified any other people on campus with symptoms at this time."The University is following the protocols outlined by the Houston Health Department for handling a TB case. We trust the expertise and guidance of HHD as we take appropriate precautions to ensure the public health of our community. HHD is conducting a contact investigation to identify, test and treat individuals who may have been exposed," UH stated in a press release.