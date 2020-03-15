University of Houston baseball team self-quarantines after member shows COVID-19 symptoms

In order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the University of Houston will hold no classes, whether in-person or online, March 16-21, 2020. Classes will resume remotely (online or alternative format) beginning March 23. Find all the information at https://t.co/StPzrGZNa9 pic.twitter.com/f1TY7HOO7s — University of Houston (@UHouston) March 11, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston is requiring all members of the UH baseball team, coaches, and support staff to self-quarantine after a baseball staff member developed coronavirus symptoms after a team trip to Las Vegas.The team trip occurred just prior the the university suspending the season on March 12.The individual with symptoms is currently being tested for COVID-19, and additional baseball team members and staff will remain in self-quarantine until test results come back, which could take between 48-72 hours.University officials believe any other potential exposure is limited to the UH baseball team and staff as the university was on spring break when they returned from Las Vegas.No other student-athletes, coaches, or staff have developed symptoms at this time.The University of Houston canceled classes from March 16-21 due to coronavirus fears. Classes will resume online or through an alternative format on March 23.