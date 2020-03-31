Texas poised to cross 4,000 COVID-19 cases as death toll rises

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6065842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the video above captured earlier this month, despite warnings to avoid crowds, some people decided to party anyway during spring break in Port Aransas.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- In a sign that the coronavirus threat is only expanding into a new month, Texas confirmed hundreds of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring the state's total closer to 4,000.So far, the Texas Department of Health has confirmed 3,997 total cases. The death toll also climbed. At least 58 people have died in the state.Just the day before, the state reported 3,266 cases and 41 deaths.On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered social distancing activities to be extended through the end of April. He already issued a quarantine order for travelers arriving from coronavirus hotspots.Abbott also ordered schools to remain closed until May 4, unless otherwise extended.Under guidelines, essential activities like grocery shopping and banking are permitted as long as people keep their distance of at least six feet apart, which also applies to outdoor physical activities.Recognizing the upcoming Easter holiday, Abbott said religious activities can be performed as long as it's by remote or through appropriate social distancing practices like drive-up services.Texas is still far from the numbers seen in New York, New Jersey and California. New York state has reported at least 83,700 cases, according to the latest report by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.Additionally, 135 of Texas' 254 counties has reported a case, and close to 48,000 tests have been administered so far.In recent weeks, Abbott has touted the state as one of the most stringent in the response to the outbreak, launching several orders to stem the illness.