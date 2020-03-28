Houston's coronavirus testing site expands to test people who are asymptomatic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another person has died from the novel coronavirus in Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner said Saturday.Seven Houston police officers have also tested positive.The details were released in a briefing held at Butler Stadium on Saturday, which has been serving as a coronavirus testing site for first responders and people who've had symptoms. On Saturday, Turner said the site is expanding testing to screen people who aren't exhibiting symptoms.A woman in her 70s died Friday night, according to Turner.A woman in her 60s who recently traveled became the City of Houston's first COVID-19 death, officials announced Thursday.According to the Houston Health Department, the woman had several underlying health conditions. She died at a hospital on Tuesday, March 24.On Thursday, the city received confirmation that her death was a COVID-19 case."It's unfortunate that our city has lost one of its residents because of the spread of this virus," said Dr. David Persse, local health authority for the Houston Health Department" "The City of Houston and the health department extend their deepest condolences to the patient's family and friends."In addition, the department began investigating potential contacts exposed to the virus.The death was announced during an update by Mayor Sylvester Turner, who accepted a donation of $1 million worth of hand sanitizer from Houston-based Farouk Systems Inc., a hair care products company founded by former Texas gubernatorial candidate Farouk Shami.Shami's company recently made a donation to the city of Tomball, according to a statement from the company."It is our responsibility as Americans, business professionals and human beings to do everything we can to help with supplying America with vital products, equipment and supplies necessary to help fight this virus," Shami said.