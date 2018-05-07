TUBERCULOSIS

Tuberculosis case confirmed at Kempner High School in Fort Bend ISD

EMBED </>More Videos

Fort Bend County health officials said they cannot identify the student being treated for TB, but have named a number of staff and students who need to be tested.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Health officials in Fort Bend County are dealing with a potential case of tuberculosis at Kempner High School.

In a letter sent home to parents on Monday, Fort Bend ISD officials said a small number of students and staff have been identified for required testing.

"Tuberculosis is not easily transmitted. It is spread when a person inhales airborne germs over a long period of time in a confined area from someone with the disease who coughs or sneezes," the letter also reads.

IMPORTANT FACTS: 5 things you need to know about TB
EMBED More News Videos

If you want to protect yourself from TB, it pays to know the facts.

Here is the full text of the letter to Kempner High School families:

Dear Kempner High School Parents/Guardians,
Fort Bend Clinical Health Services has notified Kempner High School about a case of active tuberculosis (TB). Tuberculosis is a bacterial illness acquired through breathing in infected droplets from the cough or sneeze of a person with active TB. Tuberculosis is not easily transmitted. It is spread when a person inhales airborne germs over a long period of time in a confined area from someone with the disease who coughs or sneezes.

Confidentiality laws prohibit us from releasing the individual's name. However, I can assure you the school is working actively with Fort Bend County Health & Human Services and taking all necessary steps in order to ensure the health and safety of all our students and staff.
Because significant exposure to TB is required in order to develop an infection, and based on the level of interaction with the individual, the health department has identified a small group of students and staff who will require testing. They have received separate notification from the school and the health department.
If you have not been contacted, there is no reason for your child to be tested at this time. However, if you would like, you may have your child tested by your private provider.

We understand that you may have questions. You can find a TB general information sheet here. lf you have any additional questions or concerns, please contact Fort Bend County Clinical Health Services at 281-342-6414.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthtuberculosishigh schoolfort bend isdstudentsSugar Land
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TUBERCULOSIS
10 new TB infections found at George Bush HS
5 things to know about tuberculosis
More TB testing due for George Bush HS students
600+ students to be tested for TB at George Bush HS
More tuberculosis
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Hospital turns cleft patients into photo models
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News