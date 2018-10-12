Pearland ISD confirms that there's a case of tuberculosis tied to Pearland High School.The school district says they were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) that a person who has previously been at Pearland High School has a preliminary diagnosis of tuberculosis, often referred to as TB. No information about the patient has been released.Brazoria County Health Department is currently investigating the case.According to Pearland ISD, the health department will directly contact parents whose children have been identified as having close, prolonged exposure to the individual.The school district issued a statement that read in part, "The well being of all students and staff is important to Pearland ISD and we will continue to work diligently to ensure a healthy school environment."