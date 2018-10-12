HEALTH & FITNESS

Pearland ISD confirms tuberculosis at Pearland High School

EMBED </>More Videos

Pearland ISD confirms that there's a case of tuberculosis tied to Pearland High School.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Pearland ISD confirms that there's a case of tuberculosis tied to Pearland High School.

The school district says they were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) that a person who has previously been at Pearland High School has a preliminary diagnosis of tuberculosis, often referred to as TB. No information about the patient has been released.

Brazoria County Health Department is currently investigating the case.

According to Pearland ISD, the health department will directly contact parents whose children have been identified as having close, prolonged exposure to the individual.

The school district issued a statement that read in part, "The well being of all students and staff is important to Pearland ISD and we will continue to work diligently to ensure a healthy school environment."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthtuberculosispearland isdPearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
C-section rates in US doubled from 15 years ago
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
2 cases of rare disorder found in Harris and Galveston Co.
Judge rules against keeping 9-year-old girl on life support
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
SHAKE-UP: Saavedra back to HISD after board ousts Lathan
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
Hurricane Michael: Remembering the victims
Mom accused of leaving child alone while she went on date
Teacher apparently kills himself during molestation trial
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
SERIAL RAPIST: Man accused of targeting women on dating apps
Social Security checks will grow in 2019
Show More
Major cold front headed to Texas may bring snow to some areas
911 CALLS: Woman calls police on black man babysitting white kids
Deer Park tight end dreams of serving in the Army
North Shore coaches helping shape lives of young athletes
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
More News