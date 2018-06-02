HEALTH & FITNESS

Too much bad news linked to stress and anxiety

EMBED </>More Videos

One psychotherapist says too much exposure to bad news can make you feel sick. (KTRK)

With hurricanes, earthquakes and volcanos, our world seems to be pushed further and further into crisis. It can take a serious toll on our mental health.

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, the United States experienced 16 weather and climate disasters last year, with losses exceeding $1 billion and total costs of approximately $306 billion -- a national record, as reported by CNN.

With the surge of technology, social media and a 24-hour news cycle, exposure to traumatic events has rapidly increased over the past few decades, as well.

Now, it turns out consuming too much bad news without a break can be bad for your health.

It causes a stress response, and repeated stressful exposure without enough time to recover can wear out the mind and body.

A psychotherapist specializing in trauma recovery, Dr. Susan Babbel, says chronic stress can cause adrenal fatigue, which leads to symptoms like headaches, poor sleep, anxiety and depression.

"Every time we experience or hear about a traumatic event, we go into stress mode. We might go numb or have an overactive fear response to the perceived threat. Our physiology is triggered to release stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline," Babbel said.

Physical and emotional health isn't the only concern -- an overload of traumatic news also can lead to disaster fatigue, making us less concerned and more apathetic to a crisis.

To soothe the nervous system, you can use stress management techniques such as exercise, spending time with friends and family, and relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing and yoga.

Practicing self-soothing techniques is like building muscle; it will make us stronger and more resilient to crises.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmental healthsocial mediau.s. & worldCNN
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Hospital turns cleft patients into photo models
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News