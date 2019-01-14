It's one of the worst decisions a parent has to make: whether or not to pull life support on their dying child.Melissa Harris is having to make that decision for her three-year-old son, Ja'mante, after contracting meningitis.Ja'mante went to Texas Children's Hospital in November after a TV fell on him, fracturing part of his skull. Shortly after he was released, he was back in the hospital with meningitis. Doctors told the family there's nothing more they can do."It's just hard, you know, really hard I mean, I really can't explain it, but it's hard," said the child's grandmother, Melissa Burnett.The family is now having to do the unimaginable task of planning for a funeral and also trying to find the money for it."I was telling my mom and husband what we going to do because it's money to bury, you know. All we're looking for is some help," said Burnett.The family says they'll have to make a decision this week to pull life support for Ja'monte.