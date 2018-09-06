ACCUWEATHER

Tips for getting through fall allergy season

Ragweed peaks in mid-to-late September and wind can blow its pollen hundreds of miles, according to AccuWeather. Even if you don't live near ragweed plants, you could still have a reaction. (AccuWeather)

If you have spring allergies, you probably have fall allergies, too.

About 75 percent of those who have spring allergies also have reactions to ragweed, the biggest fall allergy trigger, according to AccuWeather. Ragweed peaks in mid-to-late September and wind can blow its pollen hundreds of miles. Even if you don't live near ragweed plants, you could still suffer allergies from it.

Ragweed isn't the only trigger. While you may think of mold as something that can grow in your house, it also grows outdoors like damp places like piles of wet leaves.

How do you keep your allergies from acting up this fall? Just like with spring allergies, you'll want to stay indoors as much as possible on dry, windy days. Yardwork can stir up pollen and even mold. If you're having to work outside, consider wearing a mask.

Allergens can get into your home, so you'll want to clean your floors regularly and use high-efficiency air filters to keep the allergens out.
ACCUWEATHER
