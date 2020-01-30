Thousands of passengers stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns

About 6,000 people are being held on an Italian cruise ship after a woman on board fell ill amid fears of the deadly new coronavirus outbreak that originated in China.The Costa Smeralda Vessel is currently being held off the coast, 35 miles north of Rome.The 54-year-old woman, who reportedly came down with a fever, and her husband were put in isolation. The couple was from Macao, an autonomous region on the south coast of China.At this time, other passengers will not be allowed to leave until the woman's test results return. The results are due back this afternoon.The ship had sailed from Mallorca, Spain, to Civitavecchia on a weeklong Mediterranean cruise.This comes after the World Health Organization held an emergency meeting Thursday morning to decide whether to declare the outbreak a public health emergency.Meanwhile, the number of cases is growing worldwide, with at least 170 deaths and more than 7,700 people affected.So far, there have only been five cases in the U.S. and none in Texas.President Donald Trump has also created a task force to tackle the coronavirus, with its team meeting daily.Hundreds of Americans remain quarantined at an Air Force base in California after being evacuated from China amid the coronavirus outbreak.