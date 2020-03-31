Health & Fitness

Texas' temporary abortion ban blocked by federal judge

AUSTIN, Texas -- A federal appeals court on Tuesday put on hold a victory for Texas abortion providers who are trying to stop the state from shuttering clinics during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reflects the court battles still ahead for abortion providers across the U.S. during the outbreak, even after clinics in Texas, Ohio and Alabama secured at least partial triumphs Monday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus news: Judges slow abortion bans in Texas, Ohio, Alabama amid virus outbreak

In Texas, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel of Austin had ruled the "Supreme Court has spoken clearly" on a woman's right to abortion while blocking efforts by state Republican leaders to ban the procedure during the virus crisis. But that ruling is now on hold after the New Orleans appeals court said it needed more time to consider the case.

Governors across the country in recent weeks have issued executive orders halting nonessential medical surgeries to free up hospitals, and Republicans have said abortions should be included under those mandates. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Tuesday's development "justly prioritizes supplies and personal protective equipment for the medical professionals in need."

READ ALSO: Abortions and other 'unnecessary' surgeries must stop, Texas AG says

Lawsuits have also been filed in Iowa and Oklahoma after governors in those states similarly ordered a stop to non-emergency procedures and specifically included abortion among them.





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasabortiontexas newswomens healthcoronaviruscoronavirus texasu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas extends COVID-19 social distancing order to April 30
LIVE: Harris Co. expected to extend stay-home order until April 30
COVID-19 hits jail, inmate release action may be today
Pink eye could be rare symptom of coronavirus, doctors say
COVID-19 deaths could surpass 9/11, congresswoman says
28 students positive for COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
Rice team makes game-changing device to fight COVID-19
Show More
Judge blocks Dallas sick leave ordinance amid virus outbreak
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus
ABC13's Chauncy Glover shares what it's like having COVID-19
Where is Selena's killer Yolanda Saldivar now?
Cool front brings beautiful weather today and tomorrow
More TOP STORIES News