Texas surpasses 3,100 COVID-19 cases, including 41 deaths

In the video above captured earlier this month, despite warnings to avoid crowds, some people decided to party anyway during spring break in Port Aransas.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- In the midst of a statewide order on travelers arriving from coronavirus hotspots, Texas still has a climbing count of COVID-19 cases.On Tuesday, the state passed the 3,000 total cases. There are 3,171 confirmed coronavirus cases, including at least 41 deaths.The new total reflects 294 new cases.Still, Texas is far from the numbers seen in New York, New Jersey and California. New York state has reported at least 67,000 cases, according to the latest CDC count.Additionally, close to half of Texas' 254 counties has reported a case, and close to 36,000 tests have been administered so far.Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to address the state's current response to the pandemic during a briefing today. You can watch a live stream in this post at 2 p.m.In recent weeks, Abbott has touted the state as one of the most stringent in the response to the outbreak, launching several orders to stem the illness.