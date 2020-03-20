Texas startup to offer first at-home test for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas -- Responding to the short supply of COVID-19 tests around the country, Austin startup Everlywell will roll out a new at-home test for consumers beginning on Monday, March 23.
Everlywell, which already offers an array of at-home lab tests, says 30,000 COVID-19 tests will be available in the initial batch. Free telehealth consultations will be provided for people who test positive for COVID-19, or the coronavirus.
As TIME first reported, this is the first U.S. company to offer at-home COVID-19 test kits directly to consumers.
