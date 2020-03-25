Texas ranks poorly in response to coronavirus pandemic, study finds

A new study from personal financial website WalletHub found Texas may be lacking when it comes to responding to COVID-19.
WalletHub compared all 50 states across 46 key metrics, from tested cases of COVID-19 per capita to school closures, ICU beds, and stay-at-home policies.
Texas ranked as the 49th least aggressive state in regard to its efforts to limit the virus' spread. Only Mississippi and Wyoming ranked behind Texas.
Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order last Thursday closing schools, bars, gyms and dining-in at restaurants statewide in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Multiple counties are now under a stay-at-home-order, including Harris and Fort Bend counties, in conjunction with the governor's executive order until April 3.
But at this point, it seems efforts in the state have not been enough, falling behind most of the country according to the WalletHub study.
Texas ranked last in prevention and containment. The state was one of the lowest when it came to public health emergency preparedness funding per capita.
Texas risk factors overall were in the mid-range, but the state has the highest level of uninsured people in the nation.
According to the Census Bureau numbers released in 2019, one in five people in the Houston area are uninsured.
The ranking broke down the metrics into the following categories: prevention and containment, risk factors and infrastructure, and economic impact.
Some examples of metrics include state and local public health laboratories per capita, tested cases of COVID-19 per capita, and deaths due to the virus per capita.
The one place where Texas was ranked in the top half of the country was economic impact. Less than 10 percent of the state's income stems from things like retail, the arts, and entertainment, businesses that are also being hardest hit by shutdowns.
