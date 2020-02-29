Coronavirus

Texas has 11 COVID-19 coronavirus cases, CDC says

With rising fears in the U.S. of an outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control said Friday it has counted 11 cases in Texas.

According to the CDC, nine cases came from the Diamond Princess cruise liner that disembarked from Japan.

Of those nine, six were confirmed by the CDC and the other three tested positive in Japan. Those cases are under quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

In addition, two other cases involved individuals who were repatriated to Texas from the Wuhan province of China, where the deadly COVID-19 strain may have began. The CDC said those cases were under isolation and receiving care at a designated medical facility.

The concern of an outbreak has created a far-reaching impact beyond Texas, with other states dealing with their own public health crises.

In the Houston area, COVID-19 has impacted local businesses as well as overseas travel from southeast Texas.

However, doctors and researchers based in Houston are trying to create two different vaccines in fighting the spread of the respiratory illness.

SEE ALSO: Meet the Houston doctors working on coronavirus vaccine
It will be about a year and a half before the vaccine reaches the public, but doctors and researchers are already far ahead.

