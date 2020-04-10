coronavirus texas

Texas governor gives COVID-19 response ahead of Easter

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas state officials face a continuing challenge of slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has the wrinkle of the Easter holiday ahead.

Gov. Greg Abbott is giving his update on the state's response to the coronavirus Friday. You can watch the live event in this post.

Some cities and counties, including Houston and Harris County, have already installed measures to make sure their residents don't venture outside during a usually celebratory day Sunday.

Parks have been ordered closed for the weekend, and leaders have urged families to attend virtual services and come up with indoor celebratory plans.

Beyond the holiday, though, officials know what is at stake with social distancing. As of Friday, the Texas Department of Health has confirmed 11,671 COVID-19 cases in 176 counties. The state's death toll is 226.

Harris County, which includes Houston, has the most cases in Texas.

Earlier in the week, Abbott announced new drive-thru testing coming soon to Walgreens locations that should give results in 15 minutes.

While the timing of the rollout has not been announced, the speedy testing should exponentially increase the amount of tests done in the state. So far, at least 110,000 people have been tested.

INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustincoronavirus testingtexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texas
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
What should you do if you lost your health insurance?
Alex Bregman launches $1 million food drive to feed Houston
Virtual ways to give back this Easter weekend
Harris Co. emergency mgrs. encourage service at a distance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 100K, Trump says US in 'pain'
Houston mayor speaks at Lakewood Church ahead of Easter
Texas conducts fewest COVID-19 tests per capita
Feds find huge spending waste in adult border camp 
XFL lays off all employees and has no plans for 2021 season
Cold blast coming next week?
Alex Bregman launches $1 million food drive to feed Houston
Show More
Man jumps off I-45 to avoid semi that ran over and killed 2 women
Harris Co. emergency mgrs. encourage service at a distance
What should you do if you lost your health insurance?
New help arrives for small businesses and the self-employed
Jeff Bagwell weighs in on how Astros handled scandal fallout
More TOP STORIES News