Texas COVID-19 cases have exceeded 5,000

Texas surpasses 5,000 #COVID19 cases.#COVID19TX Update:— TexasDSHS (@TexasDSHS) April 3, 2020
🔹5,420* cases reported
🔹90 fatalities
🔹145 of 254 counties report cases
🔹55,764 people tested#StayHomeTexas and save lives.
For more: https://t.co/91jcb4NX6c
*includes newly reported Dallas County numbers pic.twitter.com/zDifRKXxeY
The Houston area leads the state in the number of cases as the state heads closer to a full month with the pandemic.
As of Friday, health officials said 5,420 people have tested positive and 90 people have died.
145 out of 254 Texas counties have reported at least one case.
In a breakdown of counties, Harris County has confirmed at least 955 cases; Dallas with 831; and Travis County with 351, according to the statewide numbers compiled by the health department.
With the new case total and more testing sites, officials said 55,764 people in the state have been tested, as of Friday morning.
Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered social distancing activities to be extended through the end of April. He already issued a quarantine order for travelers arriving from coronavirus hotspots.
Abbott also ordered schools to remain closed through May 4.
SEE ALSO: Texas quarantine order includes people driving from Louisiana
28 Austin spring breakers test positive for COVID-19 after Mexico trip
INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS