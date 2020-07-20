coronavirus texas

Texas county orders COVID-19 positive residents to stay home or face prosecution

Residents in a Texas county who have tested positive for the coronavirus could face criminal prosecution if they don't stay home.

After seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Rio Grande Valley, Hidalgo County is ordering anyone who has tested positive to stay home.

On Sunday alone, the county reported 17 new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,300 new cases.

SEE ALSO: Texas county says it'll arrest COVID-19 positive residents who don't quarantine

The order comes as an attempt to help slow down the virus as the increase in cases is overwhelming the medical systems.

According to local health officials, some patients are waiting up to 10 hours for an examination because resources are so thin.

The order is not just for residents who have tested positive, but it also applies to those who live with someone who tested positive.

The Rio Grande Valley has become a COVID-19 hot spot, but help is on its way. According to Gov. Greg Abbott's office, five U.S. Navy teams were deployed to four different locations: Harlingen, Del Rio, Eagle Pass, and Rio Grande City.

SEE ALSO: 5 U.S. Navy teams deploy to Texas coronavirus hot spots

Each team is made up of medical and support professionals to help meet the need in hospitals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus texaspandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Apply today for Fort Bend Co. renter's assistance
24-year-old who had COVID-19 spent 3 months in hospital
5 U.S. Navy teams deploy to Texas coronavirus hot spots
Well-known Houston restaurant owner dies at 77
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Can't do that, boss' FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
Low chance of development over the next 5 days
Well-known Houston restaurant owner dies at 77
Federal judge's son killed, husband injured in shooting at NJ home, sources say
Here's what happens to oxygen levels when you wear a mask
List: You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
Rain chances increase as we head into the work week
Show More
Apply today for Fort Bend Co. renter's assistance
5 U.S. Navy teams deploy to Texas coronavirus hot spots
Katy coach who died of cancer honored in way that gives back
Expect fewer COVID test result delays with new technique
Hundreds rock masks at Texas' 1st sporting event with fans
More TOP STORIES News