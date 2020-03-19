coronavirus texas

Texas and Florida crowds continue partying despite outbreak

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite warnings to avoid crowds, some people decided to party anyway during spring break in Port Aransas.

The crowds were captured on video last week.

On South Padre Island, spring breakers also refused to cancel their plans even though the mayor declared a state of emergency.

Unfortunately, some Texans aren't the only ones to not heed the warnings.

Huge crowds on Florida beaches also gathered during spring break in contrast to social distancing recommendations.

There are expected to be tougher restrictions Thursday for beachgoers in Florida, but Governor Ron DeSantis still refuses to issue an order to close the state's beaches.

Instead, DeSantis signed an order that will limit parties on beaches to 10 people per group, and if that doesn't work, deputies who patrol the beaches will break up groups.

