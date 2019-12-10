Texas A&M campuses to become smoke, tobacco free in 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5529636" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I came very close to death" | ABC13's Nick Natario spoke with Texas A&M student Hunter Sims, who is recovering from what he says was a vaping related illness.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- In the new year, Texas A&M campuses will be tobacco and smoke-free, the university system announced Tuesday, two months after instituting a ban on e-cigarettes and vaping."Across the nation, more than 2,000 universities have already become smoke-free and tobacco-free," Young said. "If other institutions can make this transition, I am confident that Aggies will show their spirit by supporting this new policy and sharing news of this change. With your help, everyone who comes to Texas A&M will be able to enjoy a healthier and more comfortable campus community."The new policy additionally bans cigarettes, cigars, pipes, hookahs and water pipes, Bidis, Kreteks, smokeless tobacco including chew and snuff, and other nicotine and/or tobacco delivery products.This ban includes all Texas A&M University campuses, including main campus and all College Station locations, all Health Science Center sites, the branch campuses at Galveston and Qatar, the Higher Education Center at McAllen and other university sites.The ban will officially go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.In September, ABC13 spoke with a Texas A&M student who says he was hospitalized and spent days in the ICU due to smoking e-cigarettes."Don't do it right now," Hunter Sims said. "Not at all. It's horrible for you, and I came very close to death, and I'm lucky."