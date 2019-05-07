HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old who was admitted to a Houston hospital with the flu has died after spending several days in treatment, his family said.
On Tuesday, the family of Elijah Pressley posted news of the man's passing on a Facebook page, "Hope for Elijah."
"Elijah went home to be with Jesus at 12:41am on 5/7/19," the post stated.
Since last Friday, the page posted updates on his health. A post Monday offered clearer detail of the teen's diagnosis.
"On Elijah the doctors said he has not responded to any of the treatments and basically said there is zero hope. He started out with the flu it turned into pneumonia and then sepsis," the post said.
The same post also stated that the family requested the doctor to give them more time with him before removing his life support.
Earlier posts urged the more than 1,600 followers to pray for Pressley and his doctors.
RELATED:
Teen admitted with flu to Houston hospital dies: Family
FLU DEATH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News