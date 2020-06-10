Health & Fitness

TEA orders millions of PPE items for districts amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
This upcoming school year, students across the state of Texas can expect to see more personal protective wear on campus.

The Texas Education Agency announced a massive order of personal protective equipment that will be distributed to districts sometime around mid-July to August.

The order includes:

  • 50 million disposable masks
  • 10 million gloves
  • 40,000 no-contact thermometers


The TEA says they ordered hand sanitizer and are also working on getting face shields, desk dividers and reusable masks.

Out of the millions of items ordered, here's what some of the Houston-area school districts will receive:

  • Fort Bend ISD - 697,000 masks
  • HISD 1.8 million masks
  • Katy ISD 749,000 masks


These districts will also be receiving some of the other items as well, but the numbers are not known.

The agency reportedly calculated how much each district would get based on the number of staff and students who were on campus this past school year. The TEA has placed the order and now the districts will decide how the PPE is distributed.

The next step for the districts is to fill out a survey of questions that will go back to the agency and from there, they will coordinate the delivery of the goods.

To see the complete list of items ordered by the Texas Education Agency, visit the TEA's website.

