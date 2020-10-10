Texas Children's Hospital willing to release body of baby Nick, according to attorney

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An attorney for Texas Children's Hospital said they are willing to release baby Nick Torres to his family, according to the attorney's office representing the family."They have told us that they believe, it's possible the hospital may be open to delivering baby Nick to the parents, releasing the baby, so the baby could be taken home and be cared for by the parents in hospice," said Kevin Acevado, an attorney representing the family from The Gonzalez Law Group.The announcement comes after Acevado sent a letter to Texas Children's Hospital demanding the child either be fed nutrients or be released to go home with the family after more than two weeks on a ventilator.In a statement from the Gonzalez Law Group, they said the Texas Children's Hospital attorney called Acevado and told him that the hospital won't have any problem if baby Nick is taken home for hospice.ABC13 is told the Harris County Medical Examiner must approve the release because the law states the baby's body can only be released to the examiner.The 10-month-old has been in the hospital since Sept. 24 after being found unresponsive in a bathtub. Doctors at Texas Children's Hospital said he was declared dead on Sept. 30 when they found no brain function.The family has argued their child is still alive."His heart is still beating. Apparently, his temperature is still being regulated by some part of his brain. He may be unconscious but he is not fully brain dead," said Acevado.The family attorney said they are now working with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's Office to give authority to the Medical Examiner through the rule of compassion to make an exception and release baby Nick to his parents.When ABC13 reached out to Texas Children's Hospital for a statement on this announcement from the family attorney, the hospital released the following: