Survey finds increasing use of marijuana among baby boomers

Baby Boomers are putting down the crochet needles and picking up the marijuana pipe.According to a national survey on drug use and health, about nine percent of adults between the ages of 50 and 64 have used marijuana at least once during the 12-month survey period.And for adults over 65, it's about three percent.The study, published in the Journal of Drug and Alcohol Dependence, surveyed nearly 18,000 adults across the country and found that the number of cannabis users has doubled over nearly a decade.One of the authors says that while marijuana use is gaining popularity with older Americans, most aren't newbies when it comes to pot use or other substances.Nearly five percent of middle-aged marijuana users abused alcohol, and 3.5 percent misused opiods.Among older adults, 1.5 percent abused alcohol and 1.2 percent misused opiods.