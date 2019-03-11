Health & Fitness

Smoking while pregnant doubles risk of baby's sudden death, study finds

EMBED <>More Videos

Smoking during pregnancy can double the chance of sudden death for the child, according to a new study in the journal Pediatrics.

Smoking during pregnancy can double the chance of sudden death for the child, according to a new study in the journal Pediatrics.

The study analyzed more than 20 million births between 2007 and 2011.

The data showed that pregnant women smoking one cigarette a day doubled the chance for their baby to die of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). For every additional cigarette (up to 20 per day) the risk increased by nearly 1 percent.

Mothers who smoked a pack a day tripled their child's chance of dying from SIDS.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssmokingpregnancyus worldcigarettespregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cow causes commotion in stands at RodeoHouston
3-year-old dies in fire after sitter leaves for store, investigators say
Houston pitched for possible Space Force headquarters
Mother charged after 5-year-old found dead in SE Houston
Houston's Booker T and Stevie Ray entering WWE Hall of Fame
Officer sings to soothe scared girl with special needs
DNC 2020 chooses Milwaukee over Houston
Show More
Sad tweet of dad's empty donut shop goes viral
Study says kids who watch Sesame Street do better in school
Authorities seize $77 million worth of cocaine in New York
United plane engine catches fire before safely landing at IAH
Party with Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Khaled on a cruise
More TOP STORIES News